Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparison side by side

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 16.66M 9.51 7.31M 0.14 20.43 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 14.58M 15.71 9.22M -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 43.88% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -63.24% 0% 0%

Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. pays out a $0.26 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 8.67% dividend yield. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.54 per share, bundled with 11.16% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.56% and 12.09%. About 1.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0% -7.14% -9.21% -9.49% -12.8% -13.6% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -1.08% -1.51% -11.97% -10.76% -15.56% -17.54%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.