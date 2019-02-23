Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 29.13M 8.38 2.53M 0.28 8.36 Gladstone Capital Corporation – 46.63M 5.56 7.78M 1.28 19.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation -. Gladstone Capital Corporation – appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Capital Corporation -, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 8.69% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation – 16.68% 0% 0%

Dividends

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. pays out $0.25 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 10.64%. Meanwhile, Gladstone Capital Corporation -’s annual dividend is $0.84 per share and it also boasts of a 3.32% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation – has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.63% and 13.6%. 0.28% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.44% -3.77% -12.88% -13.04% -18.44% -19.01% Gladstone Capital Corporation – 0.2% -0.21% -1.42% -1.11% -2.53% -3.29%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation – has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation – beats on 12 of the 12 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.