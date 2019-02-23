Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation – (NASDAQ:GLADN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|29.13M
|8.38
|2.53M
|0.28
|8.36
|Gladstone Capital Corporation –
|46.63M
|5.56
|7.78M
|1.28
|19.58
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation -. Gladstone Capital Corporation – appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Capital Corporation -, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|8.69%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation –
|16.68%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. pays out $0.25 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 10.64%. Meanwhile, Gladstone Capital Corporation -’s annual dividend is $0.84 per share and it also boasts of a 3.32% dividend yield.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation – has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.63% and 13.6%. 0.28% are Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|-3.77%
|-12.88%
|-13.04%
|-18.44%
|-19.01%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation –
|0.2%
|-0.21%
|-1.42%
|-1.11%
|-2.53%
|-3.29%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation – has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation – beats on 12 of the 12 factors Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.