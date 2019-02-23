Crescent Park Management LP Maintains Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Laffer Investments Trimmed Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30 million, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 484,608 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 988 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $945.51M, down from 20,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $403.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy by 138 shares to 25,361 shares, valued at $2.56B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag London by 18 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Goeckeler David sold $3.00M. The insider BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. 25,000 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 29. $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BURNS M MICHELE on Wednesday, December 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22.17 million are owned by Massachusetts Services Ma. Northeast Consultants accumulated 5,712 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Co owns 43,373 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.83% or 8.73 million shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc invested in 1.5% or 42,341 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Club Trust Na has invested 2.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winfield invested in 5,471 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associate holds 2.62% or 341,248 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,140 shares. 3,402 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co. Miller Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 22,500 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toth Fin Advisory Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,330 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 100,586 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 0.08% or 2,790 shares. Burney accumulated 0.02% or 1,595 shares. 13,150 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. M&T State Bank Corp holds 35,804 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Group owns 140,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Concourse Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,070 shares. Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 151,602 are held by Asset One Limited. Citigroup invested in 0% or 24,220 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cap invested in 0.36% or 5.37 million shares.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 20,635 shares to 392,057 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 92,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,452 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).