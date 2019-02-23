Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Avalon Global Asset Management Increases Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 76.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 30,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,420 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 4.82 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 1,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.25 million, down from 7,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $289.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 271,192 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,380 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 101,238 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 10,012 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited invested in 10,462 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 200 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 561,038 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tiverton Asset Limited holds 5,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co holds 34,316 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Company holds 1.15 million shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 321 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Hudson Bay Management Lp has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 39,832 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $80,148 activity.

