Crypviser (CVCOIN) targets $0.1467426477 while having -0.43% fall in 24 hours

It was bad day for Crypviser (CVCOIN), as it declined by $-0.00058059299999999 or -0.43%, touching $0.133402407. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Crypviser (CVCOIN) is looking for the $0.1467426477 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.291477905428498. The highest price was $0.133983 and lowest of $0.133402407 for February 22-23. The open was $0.133983. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately CVCOIN worth $ was traded.

For a month, Crypviser (CVCOIN) tokens went up 27.54% from $0.1046 for coin. For 100 days CVCOIN is down -55.32% from $0.2986. It traded at $0.4932 200 days ago. It has 15.19M coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/05/2017. The Crypto CVCOIN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels.

Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data.