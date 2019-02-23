Cubic Asset Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $497,035; Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $338,300; Share Price Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 39.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $519,000, down from 4,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $172.08. About 349,846 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 20.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 6,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89M, up from 30,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $11.98 million activity. Pelzer Francis J. also sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider BEVIER DEBORAH L sold $460,375. On Thursday, November 1 MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $1.03M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 5,804 shares. The insider FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold 675 shares worth $110,450. Kearny Ryan C. also sold $1.46 million worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, November 1.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $508.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 28,978 shares to 39,298 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 7,310 shares. 5,358 are held by State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 198,432 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.43% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Credit Agricole S A reported 34,596 shares stake. Int Gru accumulated 21,879 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,752 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 4,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,135 were accumulated by Davis R M Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Parkside Bancorporation reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership has 250,738 shares. Cibc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Capital Investment Counsel invested in 2,900 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 4,142 shares. Hartford Investment Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sphera Funds has 3.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 420,000 shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.18% or 8,560 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 936 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 64,149 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 127,564 shares. Thomas White Intll, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,325 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 40,682 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kcm Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,008 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,220 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,070 shares. Greenleaf holds 27,434 shares.

