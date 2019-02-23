Curis Inc. (CRIS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.30 34.66M -1.05 0.00 CohBar Inc. N/A 0.00 14.35M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Curis Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -96.8% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Curis Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CohBar Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CohBar Inc. are 33.2 and 33.2 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Curis Inc. shares and 9.6% of CohBar Inc. shares. 18.27% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32% CohBar Inc. -12.47% -9.37% -24.31% -61.17% -22.17% -27.97%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.