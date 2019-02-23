Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shares Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $401,672; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) Has Lowered by $828,400

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 54.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 10,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,707 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $697,000, down from 19,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.19 million, down from 408,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 88,194 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 31.68% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paragon Capital Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,665 shares. 12,630 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Com. Blackrock Inc holds 0.16% or 47.04M shares in its portfolio. 8,412 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Founders Fincl Ltd has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,810 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has 61,567 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,740 shares. Covington owns 25,274 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.57 million shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 14,505 shares. Lvm Capital Mi invested in 0.09% or 5,047 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 5,567 shares to 211,261 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC).

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp by 6,878 shares to 330,060 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA).