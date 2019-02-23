Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Fidelity Southern (LION) Holding by $1.16 Million; Market Value Declined; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Declined, Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 34.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 48,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 142,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 181,910 shares traded. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 2.85% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 79.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $236,000, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $172.08. About 349,846 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Since October 5, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $402,730 activity. Shares for $378,746 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cannabis Retailers: The Dawn of a New Industry – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “In Mosul exhibition, Iraqi artists process brutal rule of Islamic State – Nasdaq” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Solid Wireless Traction Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lionsgate’s Earnings: More Meow Than Roar – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LION shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 1.02% more from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kennedy Cap accumulated 180,633 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 14,325 are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). 8,487 are held by Voya Investment Management Lc. Mendon Cap Corporation has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 52,422 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 278,646 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 318,975 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 128,761 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 419 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,252 shares.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital by 86,325 shares to 651,150 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $11.98 million activity. Shares for $21,104 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, November 2. On Tuesday, February 5 FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $109,998 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 675 shares. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold $112,449 worth of stock or 705 shares. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Thursday, November 1. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 4,036 shares worth $643,757. Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630 worth of stock or 261 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ascend Cap Ltd holds 70,219 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amica Mutual Insurance owns 4,139 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 106,561 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Wedge L Lp Nc has 0.56% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 292,861 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.09 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,567 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mngmt. 184,314 were accumulated by Fund Management Sa. Asset Mgmt One invested in 162,502 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 93,720 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,858 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 8,586 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 80 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “F5 Named One of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reports Q1 EPS Beat, Revenue Miss: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows F5 Networks, Mondelez International, Ringcentral, McDermott International, Crane, and MoSys Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Teams with Equinix to Enhance Security for Multi-Cloud Environments – Business Wire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FFIV March 22nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $532.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 32,928 shares to 40,928 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).