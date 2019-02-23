Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; Appleton Partners Has Boosted Its Csx Com (CSX) Position

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 21.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,098 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45 million, up from 27,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 2.76M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 83.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,873 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $856,000, down from 67,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.08% or 15,312 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,011 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Cap Inc holds 0.41% or 114,730 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.35% stake. Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,960 shares. Country Trust National Bank invested in 280,598 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. First City Capital holds 1.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 21,252 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,669 are owned by Lourd Capital Ltd. S&Co invested in 0.06% or 7,150 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 88,707 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 1,671 shares to 7,202 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 65,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index F (IJH).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $33.52 million activity. $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Brennan Troyen A. 77,639 shares were sold by Roberts Jonathan C, worth $5.01 million. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. Another trade for 8,564 shares valued at $642,300 was made by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 1/31: (SYMC) (DGII) (CY) Higher; (CVS) (CI) (AMZN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on January 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Walmart, Freeport McMoran and CVS – Investorplace.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CVS drops $7B in market cap as it predicts rough year ahead – Boston Business Journal” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurers team with IBM on blockchain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Railroad Industry Looks Promising – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has CSX (CSX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virgin Trains USA IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX (CSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fulton Fincl Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,800 shares. 151,997 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Company accumulated 108,944 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 7.69M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp has 20,740 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp invested in 0.44% or 24,639 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 14,936 shares. Yhb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Acg Wealth reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tiemann Inv Limited Com holds 0.25% or 4,438 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 325,585 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability accumulated 636,506 shares. 7,015 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).