Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 7.51M -0.63 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 19.54M 1.91 49.36M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.8% -31.9% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -252.61% -78.8% -51.1%

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 841.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 32.9% respectively. Insiders owned 18.62% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.08% -32.8% -44% -39.57% -54.1% -51.72% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -40.92% -60.5% -59.88% -45.62% -51.65%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.