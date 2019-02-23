Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 7.51M -0.63 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 64.72M 30.02 78.82M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.8% -31.9% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -121.79% -14.2% -10.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.24 beta, while its volatility is 224.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 7 2.70

The average target price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 841.18%. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $64.1, with potential upside of 24.32%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.62% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.08% -32.8% -44% -39.57% -54.1% -51.72% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -1.59% -8.7% -32.24% -45.36% -41.24% -19.37%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.