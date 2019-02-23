Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Raised Position in Tesla (TSLA) by $1.93 Million; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted by $2.07 Million Its Position

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 68.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75M, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $294.71. About 5.74M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 07/05/2018 – CNET: New York Post: Tesla’s Elon Musk reportedly dating musician Grimes; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Is Tesla Running on Empty? (Video); 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion compensation is too high, shareholders say; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co; 21/03/2018 – ABC The Blotter: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay; 03/05/2018 – Ok this is idiotic. $TSLA

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 33.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,121 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 106,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 3.41 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 08/03/2018 – Alan Cumming Helps CBS Unfurl Its Rainbow Flag With `Instinct’; 17/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 3.9 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS: MAY SEE US INVEST MORE IN KIDS PROGRAMMING; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS’s Revolt Against Shari Redstone Is at a Crossroads: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.73% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% stake. Covington Management reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 1.99M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 37,600 shares. 40,570 are held by Evergreen Cap Limited Com. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 7,522 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 4,732 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life has invested 0.21% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dsc LP invested in 100,000 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc holds 10,450 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,678 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $55.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 569,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,319 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 37,720 shares to 1,030 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,520 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).