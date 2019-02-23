Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Position by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 21.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.94M, up from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 494,985 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,375 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.65M, up from 186,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 5.39 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PLAY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,079 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Victory Management Inc reported 693,830 shares stake. Gru Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 31,238 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 142,200 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,400 shares stake. 21,894 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 30,624 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gp accumulated 0% or 135 shares. Texas-based Maverick Limited has invested 0.35% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,695 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 90,943 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 60,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 26,865 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 19,868 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 137,780 shares to 736,369 shares, valued at $172.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 6,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,428 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $836,763.