Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7%

Liquidity

18.5 and 18.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.2% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.28% are AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.