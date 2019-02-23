Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 8.86M 16.19 1.18M 0.39 30.41 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 5.22B 1.17 265.34M 1.26 14.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. -13.32% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 5.08% 11.2% 2.4%

Dividends

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.47 per share which is subject to 3.86% dividend yield. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.49 per share, bundled with 2.4% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.46% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.3% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.78% 1.7% -2.92% -4.47% -11.32% -11.06% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -14.69% -15.43% -18.35% -19.31% -28.31% -29.63%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has stronger performance than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.