DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 179.66M -6.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -93.8% -79.2%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.44% and its consensus price target is $63.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.4% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -10.07% 6.84% 34.61% -3.18% -19.61%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.