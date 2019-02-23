DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

This is a contrast between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 128.63M 0.19 113.47M -6.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -88.21% 404.3% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.4% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 18.8% 63.05% -71.25% -71.39% -67.14% -63.14%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.