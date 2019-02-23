Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Declined While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $20.97 Million; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 22.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 547,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.08M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.77M shares traded or 45.13% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 11.13% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 99.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 367,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,930 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $169,000, down from 370,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 5.41M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia Square Off in Welterweight World Championship Broadcast Live in Movie Theaters Nationwide on Saturday, March 16 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “‘The Wizard of Oz’ 80th Anniversary Screenings Break $1M at the Box Office – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

