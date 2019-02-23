Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel Inc. 406.78M 0.42 10.14M 1.59 12.37 Columbia Sportswear Company 2.80B 2.59 268.26M 2.27 38.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Columbia Sportswear Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Delta Apparel Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delta Apparel Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel Inc. 2.49% 0.9% 0.4% Columbia Sportswear Company 9.58% 9% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.6 shows that Delta Apparel Inc. is 160.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Columbia Sportswear Company has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delta Apparel Inc. are 3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Columbia Sportswear Company’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Columbia Sportswear Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delta Apparel Inc.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear Company also pays out annual dividends at $0.9 per share and at a 0.86% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Delta Apparel Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Delta Apparel Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 3 5 2.63

Competitively the average price target of Columbia Sportswear Company is $102.67, which is potential -2.45% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Columbia Sportswear Company are owned by institutional investors. Delta Apparel Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Apparel Inc. 3.16% 2.78% 10.11% 3.7% -1.16% -2.97% Columbia Sportswear Company -3.65% -5.27% -4.94% -4.36% 26.47% 22.43%

For the past year Delta Apparel Inc. has -2.97% weaker performance while Columbia Sportswear Company has 22.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 16 of the 15 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats Delta Apparel Inc.