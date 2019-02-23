Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding as Shares Declined; Vanguard Group Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 14,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.34 million, down from 258,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 3.34M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 37.68M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66B, down from 39.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 5.12M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 12,525 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Pension Ser has 534,314 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Natl Asset Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,986 shares. Hartford Management Company stated it has 63,020 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset owns 0.63% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 124,742 shares. Heartland has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust Co reported 52,677 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 517,589 shares. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,900 shares. 1.34 million were reported by King Luther Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 705,484 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STI, ATOS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T And SunTrust – Merger On – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the BB&T-SunTrust Merger Is Getting a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suntrust Banks Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000 Perp Pfd Shs Series A declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust (NYSE: STI), BB&T (NYSE: BBT) deal to create Orlando opportunities – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $4.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xperi Corp by 520,428 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $68.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).