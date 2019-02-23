DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Comparison side by side

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 The Liberty Braves Group 430.00M 3.50 9.00M -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see DHX Media Ltd. and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Liberty Braves Group -2.09% 0% 0%

Dividends

DHX Media Ltd. dividend pay is $0.07 per share with 4.4% dividend yield annually. The Liberty Braves Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DHX Media Ltd. and The Liberty Braves Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DHX Media Ltd. and The Liberty Braves Group are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.73% respectively. Competitively, The Liberty Braves Group has 10.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -9.06% 14.76% 50.63% -3.6% -22.26% -32.11% The Liberty Braves Group 2.44% -1.58% 0.16% -0.39% 16.41% 15.26%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. has -32.11% weaker performance while The Liberty Braves Group has 15.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DHX Media Ltd. beats The Liberty Braves Group.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.