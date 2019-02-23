Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 471.43M 1.30 33.68M -2.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% -25.8% -11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -1.31. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 81.75% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -6.85% -8.47% -8.51% -41.63% -8.29% -11.28%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.