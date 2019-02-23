Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 4.20M 23.21 73.76M -1.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4% Chimerix Inc. -1,756.19% -36.5% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A -1.31 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 231.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Chimerix Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 19.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.9. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.7% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04% Chimerix Inc. 2.74% -5.85% -11.52% -24.89% -25.55% -27%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.