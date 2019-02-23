Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Comparison side by side

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 18.39M 1.05 2.01M 0.12 7.83 Global Payments Inc. 3.37B 5.99 452.05M 2.89 35.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Document Security Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Document Security Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Global Payments Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Document Security Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 10.93% 33.1% 12.5% Global Payments Inc. 13.41% 15.9% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.45 beta indicates that Document Security Systems Inc. is 145.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Global Payments Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Document Security Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Payments Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.04 per share and it also boasts of a 0.03% dividend yield. Document Security Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Document Security Systems Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Global Payments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $132.29 average price target and a 3.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Global Payments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. -7.22% -32.33% -22.41% -34.31% -28% -50% Global Payments Inc. -7.17% -9.78% -17.35% -11.16% 4.64% 3.54%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. has -50% weaker performance while Global Payments Inc. has 3.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.