Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Rk Capital Management Lowered Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $1.95 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 27.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 278,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.36M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.39 million shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.36% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court stays ruling against Atlantic Coast pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Anthony Joshua Opens NYSE: Why His Stock Is Soaring Prior To Jarrell Miller Championship Fight – Forbes” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy: It Will Take Longer To Get To $80 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. $300,003 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by Chapman James R..

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 27,603 shares to 243,110 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,512 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% stake. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,500 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,442 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Company invested in 800 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 5.30 million shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blair William & Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,068 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 495,562 shares. Korea Inv, a Korea-based fund reported 454,160 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $442.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 35,700 shares to 323,200 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 75,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold USAT shares while 34 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 0.68% more from 40.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated reported 256,097 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 86,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa holds 0.34% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.02 million shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 1.22% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 185,465 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 20,350 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 2,996 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 146,848 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Trellus Mgmt Lc holds 1.04% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 516 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 40,782 shares.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2019: USAT, IRBT, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMG, HBI, SGMO and PRLB among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.