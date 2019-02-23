Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Since Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.51M 29.58 62.25M -2.27 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -828.89% -63.8% -50.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.4 and its Quick Ratio is 15.4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.62% -17.48% -33.99% -47.8% -48.29% -46.39% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -46.39% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 50.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.