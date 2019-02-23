Dsm Capital Partners Increased Position in Msci (MSCI); Chartist Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 28.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 221,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.26 million, up from 783,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $177.16. About 377,169 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,445 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $285.92M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,562 shares to 488,405 shares, valued at $111.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,785 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Barclays Pcl holds 86,403 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 57,760 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Management has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Schroder Inv has 161,572 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp holds 191,295 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 12,589 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 21 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 6,122 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% or 10,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 389,712 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 80,152 shares. Cue Gru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,843 shares. Moreover, Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,800 shares. Regions holds 191,441 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Ri invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Violich Management reported 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 351,913 shares. Family Firm accumulated 3,713 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Ltd Llc holds 1.34% or 14,224 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank Tru Of Newtown owns 18,757 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. 2,290 are owned by Nottingham. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.05 million shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. On Monday, October 1 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $112,495. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73 million was made by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 4,809 shares to 183,230 shares, valued at $30.88B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transporta (IYT) by 276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select (DVY).

