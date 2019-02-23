DTE Energy Company (DTE) and SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Contrasting side by side

Both DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 14.21B 1.58 1.12B 7.43 16.06 SCANA Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DTE Energy Company and SCANA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 7.88% 12.3% 3.5% SCANA Corporation 0.00% -3.8% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.11 beta means DTE Energy Company’s volatility is 89.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SCANA Corporation has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DTE Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, SCANA Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. DTE Energy Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SCANA Corporation.

Dividends

DTE Energy Company pays out a $3.59 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.93% dividend yield. Meanhile, SCANA Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.47 per share and 3.01% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DTE Energy Company and SCANA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67 SCANA Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

DTE Energy Company’s average price target is $117, while its potential downside is -5.43%. Competitively SCANA Corporation has a consensus price target of $51.17, with potential upside of 7.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SCANA Corporation seems more appealing than DTE Energy Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.8% of DTE Energy Company shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SCANA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of DTE Energy Company’s shares. Comparatively, 5.26% are SCANA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.36% 2.73% 5.21% 25.99% 3.68% 9% SCANA Corporation 1.14% 16.09% 32.3% 27.99% 6.4% 18.63%

For the past year DTE Energy Company has weaker performance than SCANA Corporation

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats SCANA Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in South Carolina. It owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electricity to approximately 709,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 907,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 450,000 customers in Georgia. It serves municipalities, electric cooperatives, other investor-owned utilities, registered marketers, and federal and state electric agencies, as well as chemical, educational service, paper product, food product, lumber and wood product, health service, textile manufacturing, rubber and miscellaneous plastic product, automotive and tire, and fabricated metal product industries. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Cayce, South Carolina.