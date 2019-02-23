Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Comparison side by side

Since Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.99 3.56 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 155.23M 0.59 14.86M 0.62 5.71

In table 1 we can see Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is currently more affordable than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 9.57% -0.2% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. In other hand, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 50.1%. Competitively, 21.12% are Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -3.9% 0.57% -40.94% -38.83% -15.59% -32.18% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -2.76% -9.51% -7.85% -18.89% -17.56% -15.18%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was more bearish than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.