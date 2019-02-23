Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.14% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 15.3% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-4.8%
|-7.37%
|-11.33%
|-11.52%
|-16.16%
|-17.18%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|1.61%
|2.78%
|0.8%
|1.29%
|-5.86%
|-3.08%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger decline than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 1 of the 1 factors.