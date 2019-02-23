Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.14% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 15.3% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -4.8% -7.37% -11.33% -11.52% -16.16% -17.18% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 1.61% 2.78% 0.8% 1.29% -5.86% -3.08%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger decline than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 1 of the 1 factors.