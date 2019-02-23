Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 68.54M 5.57 41.39M 1.79 14.57 Athene Holding Ltd. 9.27B 0.96 1.64B 8.32 4.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Athene Holding Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is presently more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 60.39% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 17.69% 18.4% 1.5%

Dividends

$2.4 per share with a dividend yield of 9.2% is the annual dividend that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pay. Athene Holding Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.02% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 1.04% -0.35% -1.25% 0.31% -0.73% -0.8% Athene Holding Ltd. -6.74% -13.76% -17.36% -12.25% -15.31% -21.56%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.