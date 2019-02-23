Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|137.58M
|10.61
|46.88M
|0.33
|36.53
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|38.01M
|10.00
|N/A
|0.75
|15.39
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is presently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|34.07%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund pays out an annual dividend of $0.9 per share while its dividend yield is 7.14%. Meanhile, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s yearly dividend is $1.29 per share and 10.73% dividend yield.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 38.28% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0.26% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.08%
|-2.4%
|-4.69%
|-3.4%
|-9.7%
|-10.62%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.52%
|-1.62%
|-6.54%
|-9.68%
|-11.61%
|-11.41%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors.