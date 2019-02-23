Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 137.58M 10.61 46.88M 0.33 36.53 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 38.01M 10.00 N/A 0.75 15.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is presently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 34.07% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund pays out an annual dividend of $0.9 per share while its dividend yield is 7.14%. Meanhile, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s yearly dividend is $1.29 per share and 10.73% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.28% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 0.26% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.08% -2.4% -4.69% -3.4% -9.7% -10.62% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.52% -1.62% -6.54% -9.68% -11.61% -11.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors.