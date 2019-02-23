Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Since Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MIW) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 29.78 Associated Capital Group Inc. 22.78M 42.34 58.10M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. -255.05% -0.2% -0.2%

Dividends

Associated Capital Group Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.2 per share and at a 0.48% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.83% and 92.1% respectively. Comparatively, 0.32% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund 1.58% 2.92% -3.69% -2.5% -9.13% -6.41% Associated Capital Group Inc. -16.26% -19.63% -3.58% -6.61% 5.42% 4.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund had bearish trend while Associated Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.