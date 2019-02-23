Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake by $300,300; Market Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Upped Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, up from 104,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 343,005 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Dividend Bargain Bin: 3 Cheap Stocks Paying 5.3% to 6.3% – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BXP & EQR Q4 Earnings on Jan 29: Here are the Key Predictions – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Look at Mortgage REIT ETFs Post Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Rise; Nasdaq Extends Win Streak – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Christine Pantoya Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,377 shares to 74,083 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,661 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsm Limited Com reported 21,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 53,241 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 13,343 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,734 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt Incorporated has 1.62M shares. Akre Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 48,530 shares. California-based Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited reported 6,860 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Btim has 158,825 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,049 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 128,752 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York accumulated 922,027 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 23,843 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon launches Live to take on QVC – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Sneaker Snafu Tested These Leveraged ETFs – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68M – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge won’t block hire by Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health JV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Details on Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. $4.01M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of stock or 16,964 shares. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,304 shares. Cue Grp owns 312 shares. Beaumont Prns Llc holds 0.82% or 4,091 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 675 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 2,002 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 3.05% or 61,662 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,559 were reported by S R Schill And Assoc. Hilton Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.98% or 6,625 shares. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Minnesota-based Bremer National Association has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cookson Peirce And accumulated 126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 7,451 shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio.