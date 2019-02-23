Eidelman Virant Capital Continues to Hold Position in Dish Network Class A (DISH); Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 195.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 69,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,792 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, up from 35,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 3.43 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 80.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 97,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.84 million, up from 121,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 3.71 million shares traded or 7.71% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 105,643 shares. Nuwave Investment holds 90 shares. 3.06M are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. 51,426 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. King Luther Capital reported 0.04% stake. 497,880 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 0.02% or 175,542 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 93,742 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 43,396 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Huntington Financial Bank holds 474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.03% or 730,909 shares. 13,000 are owned by Taconic Capital Advsrs L P. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 58,600 shares. 4,169 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 6,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $169,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 20,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,215 shares, and cut its stake in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:LEN).

