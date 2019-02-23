Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. N/A 202.06 55.89M -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $9, which is potential 397.24% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.2% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. About 54.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.67% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88% VBI Vaccines Inc. -15.63% -36.02% -34.15% -58.97% -67.78% -68.38%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.