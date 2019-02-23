Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 46.78M -3.98 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.44M 3.37 9.46M -0.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -155.6% -85.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -173.90% -904.1% -123.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 4.6 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.3% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.3% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.75% -5.63% -11.3% -23.67% -11.65% -19.57% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.32% -33.4% -58.32% -73.61% -80.71% -78.89%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.