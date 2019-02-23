Ellington Management Group Has Raised Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding by $548,000; Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Rogers (ROG) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 116.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 596,681 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Updates Expected First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics, Recasts Results per New Accounting Standard

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 11,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,337 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.22M, down from 339,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 396,975 shares traded or 188.45% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 6.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.36 per share. ROG’s profit will be $23.35M for 30.24 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.56% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 649,352 shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $117.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc. Class A by 427,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Class A.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.97 million activity. $189,475 worth of stock was sold by Knoll Jay B on Friday, September 28. SHADDAY CHRISTOPHER also sold $209,660 worth of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) on Thursday, August 30. $351,900 worth of stock was sold by DAIGLE ROBERT C on Friday, September 21. Shares for $450,017 were sold by GLANDON GARY M on Friday, September 21. Beulque Marc J sold $395,137 worth of stock.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Rogers Corp. (ROG) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Rogers Corp. (ROG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 4,014 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 8,151 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,311 shares. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Wells Fargo & Mn has 296,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 5,441 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 4,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 1.87 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 8,669 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 26,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,179 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 417 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL’s January Traffic, Earnings Beat at SKYW & ALGT – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kornit Digital Expands Partnership with Delta Apparel – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 2/15/2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kornit Digital Completes Acquisition of Assets from Hirsch Solutions Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.01 million shares or 1.62% more from 42.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 973,626 shares. 7,467 were accumulated by Pnc Service Gru Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 96,483 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 444,170 shares. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 270 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 71,286 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 35,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Needham Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 60,200 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 52,680 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,170 shares.