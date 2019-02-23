Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Position

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) by 97.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 100,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,670 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45,000, down from 103,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Solar Senior Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 226,362 shares traded or 373.78% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has declined 13.92% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG CO, SUN PHARMA (NETHERLANDS) B.V., SUN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS USA; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital 4Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD SUNS.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Still Needs Fee Waiver; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Net Asset Value Was $16.84/Share at March 31; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 30.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 12,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,274 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, down from 42,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 122,005 shares traded or 42.99% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has declined 1.58% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $410.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SUNS shares while 10 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 5.00% less from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 302,104 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 14,500 shares. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 71,437 shares in its portfolio. West Family Invs stated it has 495,609 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 10,138 shares in its portfolio. Botty Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Mackenzie holds 69,249 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 24,061 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 39,043 shares. Confluence accumulated 66,573 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 5,205 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 1 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $142.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12,013 shares to 37,413 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).