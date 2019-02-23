Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Block H & R Com (HRB) Position by $386,875; Stock Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (HRB) by 17.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 15,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, down from 88,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 3.11 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 49,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 280,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.91 million, down from 330,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS

More recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 6.58 points for the week, rising for the 6th straight day – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $451.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 75,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 87,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 55.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $-1.16 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.35% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,625 shares to 57,059 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Back In To H&R Block – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal Third Quarter Results March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block receives coveted PCMag Editors’ Choice award – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Western Digital and Intercontinental Exchange – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “10 Undervalued Companies for the Defensive Dividend Stock Investor – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.