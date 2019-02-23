Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12.00M 78.18 136.85M -1.97 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 34.91 340.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. -1,140.42% -64.9% -55.2% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.11 beta indicates that Epizyme Inc. is 111.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 9.1 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has a -7.17% downside potential and a consensus target price of $11. Competitively the average target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 41.87% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 0%. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Competitively, 0.2% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -9.3% -15.03% -30.62% -58.33% -48.23% -46.37% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bearish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.