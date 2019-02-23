Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12.00M 78.18 136.85M -1.97 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 246.79M -3.46 0.00

Demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. -1,140.42% -64.9% -55.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -343% -150.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a -7.17% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.3% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.8% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, 69.3% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -9.3% -15.03% -30.62% -58.33% -48.23% -46.37% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -0.27% -14.01% -21.26% -15.86% 46.93% 45.65%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has -46.37% weaker performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 45.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.