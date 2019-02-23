Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12.00M 78.18 136.85M -1.97 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Epizyme Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. -1,140.42% -64.9% -55.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc.’s 2.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 111.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.67 which is 167.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.17% for Epizyme Inc. with consensus price target of $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 1% respectively. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -9.3% -15.03% -30.62% -58.33% -48.23% -46.37% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.