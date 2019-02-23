Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The two are both Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA 78.56B 0.97 7.54B 2.04 11.24 Exxon Mobil Corporation 290.21B 1.14 20.84B 4.05 18.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equinor ASA and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Exxon Mobil Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Equinor ASA. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Equinor ASA’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Exxon Mobil Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equinor ASA and Exxon Mobil Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 9.60% 16.3% 5.9% Exxon Mobil Corporation 7.18% 12.3% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Equinor ASA’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equinor ASA. Its rival Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Equinor ASA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Dividends

Equinor ASA dividend pay is $0.95 per share with 4.2% dividend yield annually. Meanhile, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s yearly dividend is $3.23 per share and 4.15% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equinor ASA and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00 Exxon Mobil Corporation 1 1 5 2.71

Competitively Exxon Mobil Corporation has a consensus target price of $86.5, with potential upside of 10.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equinor ASA and Exxon Mobil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 55.3%. Equinor ASA’s share owned by insiders are 67.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinor ASA -1.84% -11.66% -8.13% -15.53% 15.04% 7.14% Exxon Mobil Corporation -3.72% -7.82% -6.33% -7.89% -7.28% -8.49%

For the past year Equinor ASA had bullish trend while Exxon Mobil Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 16 factors Exxon Mobil Corporation beats Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. It also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. The company has approximately 35,047 gross and 29,375 net operated wells. Exxon Mobil Corporation has collaboration agreements with Eagle LNG Partners LLC and Crowley Maritime Corporation to collaborate on the development of LNG as a marine fuel. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.