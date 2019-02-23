Everex (EVX) went up 1.10% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for Everex (EVX), as it jumped by $0.0029068746 or 1.10%, touching $0.267591744. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Everex (EVX) is looking for the $0.2943509184 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.740321249078467. The highest price was $0.267989946 and lowest of $0.2626938594 for February 22-23. The open was $0.2646848694. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Everex (EVX) tokens went down -0.12% from $0.2679 for coin. For 100 days EVX is down -31.82% from $0.3925. It traded at $0.5353 200 days ago. Everex (EVX) has 25.00M coins mined with the market cap $6.69 million. It has 25.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/07/2017. The Crypto EVX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.

Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.

Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.