Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Its Stake by $38.28 Million as Shares Declined; Cim Investment Mangement Holding In At&T (T) Was Boosted

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 98.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 294,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $725,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.19 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 57.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 17,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,644 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, up from 29,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First LP holds 1.86M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 255,712 shares. Senator Investment Grp Lp reported 3.00 million shares or 5.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 7,277 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 11,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 188,346 shares stake. Alps stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Caxton Assoc LP reported 229,014 shares stake. Barnett Company Inc holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 4,562 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 394,670 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,645 shares. Advent Int Corporation Ma reported 498,866 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 5,634 shares. Fdx Advisors has 2,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 478,214 shares to 4.45 million shares, valued at $145.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,553 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $280.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,753 shares to 31,513 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networksinc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,565 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.23% stake. Pennsylvania Communication reported 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabalex Mgmt has 3.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intll owns 14.90 million shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,625 shares. Ifrah Svcs Inc holds 0.14% or 11,591 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.41% or 146,689 shares. Griffin Asset has 174,489 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc accumulated 2.42M shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monroe Savings Bank And Trust Mi reported 0.44% stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 2.24 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 750 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resource has invested 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 123,133 were accumulated by Consolidated Group Inc Limited Liability Company.

