Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Share Value Rose While Havens Advisors Has Increased Position; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 159.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 66,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 108,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts Statement on Administration’s Comments on Drug Pricing; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS `ON TRACK’ TO CLOSING CIGNA DEAL BY YR END; 07/03/2018 – Express Scripts had a market value of $41.43 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts 1Q Rev $24.77B; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Assume About $15B in Express Scripts Debt; 08/03/2018 – S&P PLACED EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cigna-Express Scripts deal to face Justice Department review – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS RECENT PRICE DROP `EGREGIOUS’: CREDIT SUISSE

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 15.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,878 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.72 million, down from 131,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 1.97 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Havens Advisors Llc, which manages about $239.11 million and $144.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr by 29,376 shares to 21,324 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.55 million activity. The insider Kalathur Rajesh sold 11,133 shares worth $1.69 million.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 16,231 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $39.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Groupe Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.