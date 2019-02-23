Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Upped Stake by $4.25 Million; Cortland Associates Raised Its Facebook A (FB) Stake by $9.32 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 298.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 44,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 59,732 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 12/04/2018 – Dhaliwal also alleges Accredo Health, a mail-order pharmacy unit of Express Scripts, was involved in pricing the drug; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 03/04/2018 – Express Scripts Names Ron Guerrier Chief Info Officer; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 19/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF CIGNA DEAL CLOSES IN 2018, 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN TO BE FUNDED AT 200% WITH NO PRORATION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DoJ asks Cigna, Express Scripts for additional information; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Express Scripts to Provide Patients with Faster Path to Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, in Collaboration with

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 56,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,036 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.52 million, up from 165,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO is speaking during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 22/03/2018 – For Many Facebook Users, a `Last Straw’ That Led Them to Quit; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INFORM PEOPLE IF AN APP IS REMOVED FOR DATA MISUSE; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $527.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 258,709 shares to 379,600 shares, valued at $25.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 363,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,829 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,838 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc owns 29,627 shares. Td Asset accumulated 0.03% or 211,601 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 20,355 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 6,150 shares stake. Pension Service owns 0.22% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 561,519 shares. Dearborn Partners has invested 0.02% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 72,315 are owned by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Natl Asset Management Incorporated owns 5,059 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 3,550 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Aqr Capital Limited Company has 849,891 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Services Corp holds 0.26% or 5,318 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bancshares N A New York holds 0.22% or 14,629 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer And Mngmt holds 2,695 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc reported 1.55M shares. Addison Capital reported 4,855 shares. King Wealth has 1,588 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,535 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 20,698 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axon Limited Partnership has 10.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,300 shares. Moore Management LP invested in 0.21% or 60,000 shares. Brandywine Tru Company holds 31,605 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. 4,934 are held by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Inc Ma has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,867 are held by First National Trust. Boston Common Asset Management Lc accumulated 47,268 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,834 shares.

