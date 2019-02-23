Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Grubman Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $364,980; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Holding by $929,940; Stock Declined

Grubman Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 83.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grubman Wealth Management bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $814,000, up from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grubman Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05M, up from 62,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Grubman Wealth Management, which manages about $241.85 million and $149.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,570 shares to 131,155 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

